Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Quits Party Calling it 'Directionless'

DC Correspondent
4 April 2024 4:40 AM GMT (Update:2024-04-04 04:43:21)
Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections Congress Spokesperson Quits The 'Directionless' Party, Anti-Hindu Stand, Skipping Ram Mandir Inauguration And Caste Census Promise, Reasons Behind His Decision
Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Quits Party Calling it Directionless
Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Source: Internet

Adding to the list of Congress leaders jumping the ship, Congress Leader and Spokesperson Professor Gourav Vallabh has quit the party days ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections terming it as 'directionless' party.

In his resignation letter addressed to party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh has quoted party's Anti-Hindu stand, Skipping Ram Mandir inauguration and the promise of caste census as some of the key reasons behind his decision to part ways with the grand old party. He stated that he felt uncomfortable seeing the party become 'directionless'. He cannot raise 'anti-sanatan' slogans and abuse wealth creators of the nation.

Gourav Vallabh represented Congress party on finance and economy related issues and debates.


