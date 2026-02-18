Congress Slams Maharashtra Government For Scrapping 5% Muslim Quota

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday criticised the state government for formally withdrawing the five per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, calling the move unjust and anti-minority.

In 2014, the then Congress–NCP government had created a Special Backward Category (SEBC) to provide reservation for Muslims and Marathas, issuing an ordinance months before the Assembly elections. However, the subsequent BJP-led government allowed the ordinance to lapse and has now scrapped all related orders issued in 2014 and 2015.

Congress leader Nasim Khan said the decision amounted to injustice against minorities. “By cancelling the reservation, the BJP government has committed the sin of preventing minorities from joining the mainstream of development. This once again proves that the BJP is anti-backward class and anti-minority,” he said.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department on Tuesday issued a Government Resolution (GR) cancelling all previous GRs and circulars related to the issuance of caste and caste validity certificates under the Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A) for the Muslim community. As a result, no admissions or recruitment can be carried out under the five per cent quota.

Officials said the move was largely procedural, as the reservation had not been in force for several years following judicial intervention and the expiry of the ordinance.

Condemning the decision, Mr. Khan said that although the five per cent reservation for backward sections among Muslims had been implemented in the 2014–15 academic year, the subsequent government led by Devendra Fadnavis failed to take further steps despite court directions. “We repeatedly raised the issue, and assurances were given, but they were never fulfilled,” he said.

Mr. Khan also alleged that the BJP-led government had scrapped several minority welfare schemes and curtailed scholarships. “Around Rs 90 crore is required annually for scholarships, but only Rs 20 crore has been allocated. Minorities include not just Muslims but also Jains, Sikhs and Parsis,” he said.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad termed the decision a “blow to democracy” and called the BJP’s slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” hypocritical. She alleged that despite the Bombay High Court having upheld the five per cent reservation for Muslims in education, the government had refused to implement it.

Ms. Gaikwad also demanded that the Shiv Sena and the NCP clarify their stand on the issue, asserting that the reservation was based on social and educational backwardness, not religion.