Congress Slams Electoral Rolls as 'Sinister,' Deprive Voting Rights From Lakhs

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is a "sinister exercise" to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise and a clear effort to "destroy" the electoral system in the state.

On Wednesday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met the EC over the SIR issue and raised concerns over its timing, alleging that over two crore voters of the state may be disenfranchised by this mammoth exercise being done just ahead of assembly elections.