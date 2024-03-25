Congress Sixth Candidate List Is Out, Candidates Announced For 4 Rajasthan And 1 TN Seat

Congress released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The list contains the names of five candidates - 4 from Rajasthan and 1 from Tamilnadu.

Prahlad Gunjal who recently switched sides from BJP to Congress has been pitted against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from Kota. Sudarshan Rawat and Ramchandra Choudhary has been fielded from Rajsamand and Ajmer Constituencies. Dr. Damodar Gurjar has been given ticket from Bhilwara.

In Tamilnadu's Tirunelveli party has reposed its faith on Adv. C. Robert Bruce. Central Election Committee has also approved the name of Dr. Tharahai Cuthbert as party's candidate for bye election to Vilavancode Assembly constituency.