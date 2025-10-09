Congress Shortlists 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls, Talks With Allies Continue

New Delhi: The Congress has intensified its candidate selection process for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, even as seat-sharing discussions with its Mahagathbandhan allies continue. The party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met in Delhi on Wednesday to finalise names.

Sources said the meeting, held at Indira Bhawan, was attended virtually by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, along with AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, treasurer Ajay Maken, and other senior leaders.

During the meeting, the party discussed about 50 names and finalised around 25 candidates, including several sitting MLAs, according to Kishanganj MP Mohammed Jawaid, who said the list was cleared for the first phase of the polls.

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan are among those expected to contest again from their respective constituencies — Kutumba and Kadwa.

Mr. Ram said the seats discussed were Congress strongholds already cleared by alliance partners. “At the CEC meeting, we decided that traditionally held Congress seats will remain with us. The final list will be announced after consultations with our allies and state leaders,” he said.

He added that the number of seats for each alliance partner would be jointly announced, stressing there is no dispute within the Mahagathbandhan. “We will finalise and announce the candidates at a joint press conference once clarity is reached,” he said.

Even as talks with the RJD and Left parties continue, Congress insiders said the party expects to contest about 60 seats.

By holding its CEC meeting before the final seat-sharing announcement, the Congress is signalling to its allies, especially the RJD, that it will retain its stronghold and winnable constituencies.

The Mahagathbandhan’s seat-sharing list is expected to be announced in Patna on October 11 or 12, ahead of the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.