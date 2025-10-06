Congress Seeks NC Support for One Rajya Sabha Seat from J&K

The National Conference (NC) on Monday confirmed that the Congress has initiated talks over a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Jammu and Kashmir. NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said discussions are ongoing and that the party’s high command will soon decide on the final allocation of seats and candidates.

“The Congress has approached us to discuss seat-sharing, and those discussions are ongoing. The leadership will announce the candidates soon,” Sadiq told reporters, adding that NC’s nominees would be chosen internally and would not be outsiders.

The Election Commission of India has issued notifications for the four Rajya Sabha seats from J&K, with nominations open until October 13 and polling, if necessary, scheduled for October 24.

Sources within the NC said the party is open to offering one of the four seats to its ally, the Congress. Preliminary discussions have taken place, and Congress leaders in Delhi are expected to consult Rahul Gandhi before finalising their strategy.

The NC-led alliance, with 53 members in the Assembly, is likely to secure three of the four seats, while the BJP, with 28 members, is expected to win the fourth. Seven independents could play a decisive role as anti-defection laws do not apply to Rajya Sabha elections.

Speculation is rife that NC president Farooq Abdullah and senior leader Sajad Kichloo are frontrunners for the party’s tickets, while the Congress may nominate veteran leader Raman Bhalla. The BJP has decided to contest all four seats, with state spokesperson Sunil Sethi, Ravinder Raina, and former deputy CM Nirmal Singh among potential candidates.

As the seat-sharing talks between the NC and Congress continue, the elections are shaping up to be a key political contest that will determine J&K’s representation in the Rajya Sabha.