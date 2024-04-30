New Delhi: The Congress on Monday held protests in Karnataka demanding the immediate arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing hundreds of women.

Congress workers -- with women members joining in large numbers -- took to the streets in Hubballi, Hassan and Bengaluru, among other places, seeking action against the 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) chief and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

In Bengaluru, the protest was led by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba outside the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Lamba said the horrifying case of sexual violence against hundreds of women has shocked the nation. “More than 3,000 videos with hundreds of women being sexually harassed, violated and even brutalised by MP Prajwal Revanna over the past few years have shaken the conscience of Kannadigas and Indians alike,” she said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the issue. “Just hearing about the heinous crimes committed is heart-wrenching. This ruined the lives of hundreds of women. Modi ji, will you still remain silent?” she asked.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The leader with whom the PM gets photographed by placing his hand on his shoulder. The leader for whom the PM himself campaigned 10 days ago. Praised him on stage. Today, that leader of Karnataka is absconding from the country.”

Reacting to the issue, AAP called the alleged sex scandal “worse than the Nithari serial murders” and questioned why the BJP did not sever ties with the southern party after the incident came to light. Former Delhi commission for women chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal appealed to the Election Commission to disqualify Prajwal Revanna and demanded that re-polling be conducted in the constituency.

Trinamul Congress leader Sushmita Dev accused the BJP of hypocrisy and said the scandal that unfolded “goes to the top”. The BJP leaders, who make women’s security a big issue in Bengal and the rest of the country, should hang their heads in shame, she stressed.