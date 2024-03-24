Congress Says Mistakes of BRS Being Corrected

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, a nephew of party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao, currently embroiled in a case of land grabbing, is considered a part of the inner circle of the BRS leadership and wielded huge influence in the party and the previous government. He was the go-to person for anyone who wanted to meet Chandrashekhar Rao. His role was rumoured to be pronounced in key postings in the police.

With Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter in Enforcement Directorate custody in Delhi in the liquor scam, the land grab charge against Santosh Kumar is yet another jolt to the BRS first family. It may be recalled that the BRS chief’s elder brother’s son K. Kanna Rao was also arrested in a land-grabbing case by the Rachakonda police.

Reacting to the controversy, TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “As promised by us, the law is taking its course. We will give good governance and however powerful a person is, if they have misused power they will face action. The people who have lost lands owing to encroachment will be given their lands back. The BRS came to power promising people to make their lives better but they made people suffer during their rule. Mistakes made during the past regime are being corrected as part of the same exercise.”

BJP floor leader in Telangana assembly A. Maheshwar Reddy questioned how Santosh Kumar, who was a Indiramma house beneficiary before 2014, acquired so much wealth.

“Santosh was a de facto CM of the state for 10 years. What has come out is just a small case and hundreds of such instances will tumble out if probed. He and his family assets should be probed. The Congress government should not restrict itself to publicity by restricting to this case only and should order a vigilance enquiry on corruption during the previous government or allow the CBI to probe them.”

Issuing a clarification on the issue, Santosh Kumar said he had purchased land in Shaikpet in 2016 and the question of forgery of documents does not arise. He averred that there has been no legal dispute for the past 32 years on the land.

Pooh-poohing media reports that he had encroached 1,350 sq ft of land, he said, “The extent of land I purchased in 2016 from Shyam Sunder is 904 sq ft under sale deed 5917/2016 on November 11, 2016. The deal was done legally by paying Rs 3,81,50,000 and [the document was] registered with the registration department. There has been no issue regarding the deal for the past eight years. The seller had in turn bought it in 1992 under sale deed 1888/1992 and informed me there is no legal dispute on it.”

He further stated that he has not raised any structures on the land after purchasing it. The existing buildings were constructed by the earlier owners.

“If there is any legal issue, a notice should be issued to me and an explanation sought. Instead, a case of forgery has been filed directly in the police station. This is a purely politically-motivated case. I bought the asset but canards are being spread against me. I did not indulge in any encroachment. I am ready for any enquiry and will face it legally,” he said.

Those trying to malign and bring disrepute will have to face legal consequences, he added.