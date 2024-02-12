Congress Raps KCR For Missing Krishna Water Debate, Questions His Political Intent

Hyderabad: The Congress, its ministers and MLAs had a field day in the Assembly on Monday, as they rapped the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the absences of K. Chandrashekar Rao, former chief and irrigation minister, and ex-minister G. Jagadish Reddy from the debate on Krishna water issue.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at Rao, accusing him of “hiding in his farmhouse” while the Assembly was debating the Krishna water issue.

“Today, we are discussing such an important issue of Krishna water and leader of Opposition (KCR) is not present in the House. I ask why LoP is avoiding Assembly and debates in the House? Is it not his responsibility to attend the House, take part in the debate and make his suggestions to the government?” Revanth Reddy said.

“Krishna water is the lifeline of Telangana especially for southern districts of Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Hyderabad. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is constructing projects diverting Krishna water, which is a death knell for south Telangana districts,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that BRS MLAs held no value in their party and their opinions and suggestions on the Krishna water issue also held no value, as the entire party was controlled by Chandrashekar Rao.

Dubbing Rao “papala bhairavudu” in Telugu, Revanth Reddy said, “All the sins (papalu) were committed by KCR on Krishna water issue by facilitating AP CM Jagan to construct Rayalaseema lift irrigation project and other projects. Let that papala bhairavudu come to the House and debate this issue. We are ready to give him mike for any amount of time. We are not ready to debate with BRS MLAs who hold no value.”

He said the participation of Chandrashekar Rao in the debate would have sent a proper signal to the Centre, as well as neighbouring AP, on the issue. “His participation would have sent a signal that political parties, as well as people, are united in support of the state’s justified share of Krishna water,” he said.