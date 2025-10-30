Congress Questions PM's Moral Authority to Seek Women's Votes Amid Rising Crime in Bihar Under NDA

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that crimes against women have reached their peak under the "trouble-engine NDA government" in Bihar and asked what moral right does Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to seek votes from them in the state.

The opposition party also claimed that the people of Bihar have made up their minds for change and resolved to uproot this government through their votes in the assembly polls.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi is appealing to the women of the state to vote for him in his election speeches from the soil of Bihar.

"The truth, however, is that in Bihar, under the trouble-engine government, the state's daughters are utterly helpless. Crimes against women, including sexual violence, have reached their peak," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

With every passing day, the graph of sexual crimes against women has risen, while the government's sensitivity has only diminished, he alleged.

"And its peak was witnessed this year in the month of May -- a 11-year-old Dalit girl, victim of barbarity, was brought to Patna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition for treatment. But she was not given a bed in the hospital for eight hours, and she breathed her last in the ambulance itself," Ramesh said.

The prime minister comes, fills his election speeches with false promises, entertains the public for a few moments, and leaves, he claimed.

"Not a word he utters about the atrocities being committed against women. And how could he, when heinous allegations have been levelled against ministers in his own government. In 2018, a heinous and humanity-shaking case came to light in the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal, where more than 34 minor girls were subjected to prolonged sexual exploitation," Ramesh said.

The investigation implicated the husband of the then minister Manju Verma, after which she resigned, he said.

"Yet in 2020, she was given a ticket, and now her son has been fielded as a candidate from the same area," the Congress leader said.

"This month in Cheria Bariarpur, Begusarai, the semi-naked body of a 13-year-old girl was found from a pond located behind the residential complex of former minister Manju Verma. Initial indications suggest that the minor was subjected to sexual violence before being murdered," Ramesh alleged.

After such numerous incidents, does the prime minister retain any moral right to seek votes from the women of Bihar's soil, he asked.

"The people of the state have made up their minds for change this time. They have resolved to uproot this government through their votes," Ramesh said.

Ramesh's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi alleged that the Congress and RJD leaders were insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya' to get votes in the Bihar elections, and the people of the state will not forgive them for centuries.

The statement came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the PM had tried to enact a "drama" by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna at Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Polling in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, Congress and Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls.