Congress Promises Rs 5000 as Dole Per Month for Each Poor Family in AP

Anantapur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announced a dole of Rs 5,000 per month to every poor family, as the Congress party’s election-guarantee.

"We will transfer the amount directly into the bank accounts of the woman head of each such family,” he declared at the launch of the party’s election campaign in AP.The Congress campaign was launched in the guise of holding a Nyaya Porata Sabha to highlight the Centre’s failure to fulfill the bifurcation-related and the promises Narendra Modi made during the 2014 election season.APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, AICC member N. Raghuveera Reddy and several senior leaders from the state were present at the public meeting on the Govt Junior College grounds.Kharge made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he did nothing for AP even after the Centre promised post- bifurcation packages like special category status and completion of the Polavaram project.He came down heavily on regional parties and said the YSRC, TD and Jana Sena never dared to apply pressure on the Centre to get clearance for its long-pending issues, as they all were fearful of Modi.Kharge observed that Narendra Modi had promised to bring back black money and deposit `15 lakh in the accounts of every poor family, but after becoming PM, he encouraged corporate corruption."The Congress has been in favour of helping the poor, small traders and farmers but Modi is helping the corporates to plunder the common man’s money in different forms. Under the Modi rule, the prices of all essentials rose in abnormal ways," Kharge recalled.Referring to the 'Modi Guarantee' publicity, the Congress chief alleged that the PM was acting as a dictator and held no regard for fundamental rights and the Constitution. “Our guarantee is not like Modi’s Guarantee, whatever the Congress party promises, we deliver," he said.Even as the MGNREGA programme of providing wages to farm labourers was launched in Anantapur by Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Modi tried to take claim for that during the Covid outbreak, he said.Kharge reiterated that the Congress was committed to providing special category status to AP and completing the Polavaram project. He directed the party cadres and leaders to concentrate on the 2024 election campaign for the Lok Sabha and AP Assembly polls.