Congress Promises ‘Right to Clean Air’ to Mumbaikars

Mumbai: The Congress party on Sunday promised “right to clean air” if it comes to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation. The party announced a 10-point action plan to tackle the air pollution in Mumbai. Criticising the current government, the Congress said Mumbai’s poor air quality is the result of “neglect, carelessness and inaction by a corrupt governement”.

Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad asserted that when her party comes to power in BMC, it will prioritise measures to address air pollution in Mumbai. “Mumbaikars are being denied the right to even clean air. The hazardous level of pollution is a result of sheer governmental failure and a betrayal of public trust. When the Congress comes to power, we will secure Mumbaikars’ ‘right to breathe’ on the very first day of taking charge of the BMC,” said the Congress leader.

Congress released a manifesto titled “Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan”. The party’s proposals to curb air pollution include installing real-time air quality index display boards in all 24 wards, expanding green cover and other measures.

The manifesto asserted bringing down the Air Quality Index to a safe level of 40 to 60 within the next five years. The Congress has proposed a polluter-pay policy to impose fines on violators and publish a “Name and Shame” list of non-compliant builders. It also aims to plant one million new trees across the city over the next five years, suspend outdoor activities when AQI exceeds 200 and make air purifiers mandatory in schools located in highly polluted areas.

“The rising pollution is a direct result of the systemic failure of contractors and builders, coupled with a government that is inactive and indifferent to the people’s suffering. Mumbai Congress will fight for the fundamental right of Mumbaikars to clean air. ‘Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan’ is our manifesto which has concrete, solid measures against the rising air pollution,” Ms. Gaikwad said.