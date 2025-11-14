 Top
Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Wins Anta Bypoll

14 Nov 2025 3:03 PM IST

Bhaya retains strong lead throughout; BJP’s Morpal Suman finishes second as Congress rebel Naresh Meena narrowly slips to third

Congress’ Pramod Jain Bhaya Wins Anta Bypoll
Pramod Jain Bhaya won the Anta assembly bypoll for Congress, defeating BJP’s Morpal Suman in a close three-way contest shaped by a high-stakes rebellion and a disqualification-triggered election.

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya won the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan with 69,571 votes, defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Morpal Suman by a margin of 15,612 votes, according to the Election Commission.Suman got 53,959 votes, beating Independent candidate and Congress rebel Naresh Meena, who was initially in second place, by 159 votes in a tantalisingly close contest.

Bhaya maintained his lead throughout. A total of 15 candidates were in the fray. The Anta bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.
In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, BJP currently holds 118 seats, Congress 66, Bharat Adivasi Party four, Bahujan Samaj Party two and Rashtriya Lok Dal one.
