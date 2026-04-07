Congress Pick For Baramati Bypoll Triggers Fresh Rift In MVA

Mumbai: The Congress’s decision to field Akash More against Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati bypoll has exposed fresh cracks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday attacked the grand old party saying the Baramati result is a foregone conclusion. However, the Congress slammed Raut saying statements made through party platforms should not create confusion within the alliance.

“Baramati is the Pawar family’s stronghold and everyone knows what the outcome there will be,” said Raut on Monday. He also extended best wishes to NCP leader Sunetra Pawar ahead, before adding that party chief Uddhav Thackeray would make the final decision on MVA support.

The Rajya Sabha MP slammed Congress accusing it of taking the decision to field its candidate without taking the allies in confidence.

“This is not a decision of one party. There are several parties in the alliance and such calls cannot be taken unilaterally. Some elections must be approached through mutual understanding,” Raut said.

The Sena (UBT) leader stated that the party chief Uddhav Thackeray would make the final decision on MVA support. “Today, Sunetra Pawar is merely filing her nomination papers. There is still time before the election takes place; by then, the Shiv Sena’s stance will become clear,” he said.

However, the Congress hit back at Raut, accusing him of undermining partners within the alliance. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said statements made through party platforms should not create confusion within the alliance.

He mocked Raut saying the latter was conflating things while fulfilling the dual roles of a journalist and a political spokesperson.

“He (Raut) harbours the misconception that whatever he says is inherently correct. He does not seem to recognize the necessity that in the ‘coalition dharma’ other parties may hold differing views and prior consultation with them is essential. Is it fair with the spirit of coalition politics to unilaterally announce decisions and only subsequently seek out Congress leaders? Had this not occurred, the Maha Vikas Aghadi would currently hold power in the Mumbai and Chandrapur Municipal Corporations,” said Sawant.