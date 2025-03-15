Congress Pays Tribute to BSP Founder Kanshi Ram on His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday paid rich tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party founder late Kanshi Ram on his 91st birth anniversary, with senior leader Rahul Gandhi saying his struggle for the rights of Dalits, deprived and exploited "will continue to guide us" at every step in the fight for social justice.

महान समाज सुधारक, मान्यवर कांशीराम जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।



महान समाज सुधारक, मान्यवर कांशीराम जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।

दलितों, वंचितों और शोषितों के अधिकारों के लिए उनका संघर्ष, सामाजिक न्याय की इस लड़ाई में हमारा हर कदम पर मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 15, 2025

