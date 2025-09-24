 Top
Congress overlooked Shah Rukh, BJP govt recognised his talent: Raj Purohit

PTI
24 Sept 2025 3:54 PM IST

The BJP never judged the actor on the basis of religion but recognized his talent and performances, said Raj Purohit.

Shah Rukh Khan in the frame (Image/X)

Mumbai: Former BJP MLA Raj Purohit has said that Congress governments did not give any awards to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but his party judges the actor purely on merit.

Many people felt that the Congress overlooked Shah Rukh Khan, he told PTI Videos here.
Khan got the national award for best actor for his role in "Jawan", sharing it with "12th Fail" star Vikrant Massey.
The BJP never judged the actor on the basis of religion but recognized his talent and performances, said Raj Purohit.
Shah Rukh winning the award counters the accusation that the BJP practices caste or religious discrimination, he added.
The saffron party believes in unity, meritocracy and capability, he said.
