Congress Opposes ‘Unopposed Election’ In Baramati

MUMBAI: In a twist to the Baramati Assembly bypoll, the Congress on Wednesday signalled that the contest may not be unopposed. Senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar objected to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s decision not to field a candidate against Sunetra Pawar, calling the move “not acceptable” and stating that the party would review its options. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal echoed the view, noting that unopposed elections following a sitting member’s death are not a tradition in Maharashtra.

The byelection was necessitated by the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, an eight-term MLA from Baramati. Three days after his demise, his wife Sunetra Pawar (62) was elected leader of the NCP Legislature Party on January 31 and was sworn in the same day as Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. She will be the alliance’s candidate for the Baramati seat.

The NCP (SP) has already said it will not field a candidate against Ms. Pawar. However, Mr. Wadettiwar asserted that the Congress would step in if the Sharad Pawar faction stays out of the contest. “The Congress will put up a candidate against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, even if the Sharad Pawar-led NCP does not field one,” he said.

Bypolls have been announced for Baramati and the Rahuri Assembly seat, which fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile in October 2025. Mr. Sapkal said both seats fall under the NCP (SP)’s quota and discussions would be held with its leadership.

The state Congress president reiterated that there is no precedent in Maharashtra for unopposed bypolls. Referring to the Nanded bypoll after the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan, where the BJP contested and lost, he said, “We mourn the passing of Ajit Pawar and Shivajirao Kardile and stand in solidarity with their families. However, the decision to contest a bypoll is a separate matter. Calls for unopposed elections are difficult to understand.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that former MLA Prajakt Tanpure, who stayed with the Sharad Pawar faction after the 2023 NCP split, may join the BJP and contest the Rahuri bypoll. If that happens, the Congress is likely to field a candidate there as well.