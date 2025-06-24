Congress Objects To US' Travel Advisory On India

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said it has taken strong exception to the United States of America’s travel advisory on India cautioning its citizens against traveling to the country and asking American women not to travel alone. Besides, the advisory has asked the US government employees to take prior permission before traveling to certain parts of India. The advisory asks US citizens to stay alert with regard to rape, violent crimes like sexual assault and terror attacks while in India.

Taking a strong exception to the US travel advisory, Congress has asked the Indian government if it has raised this with the US. The party expressed surprise over the silence of the government of India over such a serious development, which may have far reaching consequences for the country.

Congress spokesperson Ms Supriya Shrinate observed that it was strange and ironic that there was no such advisory for a country like Pakistan which shields terrorists, but about India, the fourth largest economy in the world. “Ironical that country like Pakistan gets red carpet, India an advisory,” said Ms Shrinate. She noted that it was yet another diplomatic failure of the Modi government with regard to the US.

Ms Shrinate pointed out that this advisory will not only have an adverse impact on India’s image and prestige on the global stage, but will also harm tourism and investments in the country. While strongly condemning the US advisory, Ms Shrinate asked the government of India to take note of certain serious issues facing the country particularly those related to safety and security of women. She noted that 45 crimes were reported against women every hour in the country.

The Congress spokesperson also took strong exception to President Trump taking PM Modi’s and Munir’s name in the same breath saying, she cannot accept that the Prime Minister’s name is hyphenated with a military commander known for abetting and patronising terrorism.

The Congress also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "deafening" silence on the “catastrophe that has overtaken the Palestinians” saying it has diminished India's moral and political standing. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Mr Jairam Ramesh said, “"Prime Minister Modi's silence on this catastrophe that has overtaken the Palestinians for well over eighteen months is deafening and has diminished India's moral and political standing."

His remarks come days after Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday strongly criticised India's silence on Israel's devastation in Gaza and Iran as "not just a loss of its voice, but also a surrender of values".