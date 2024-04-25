Congress not probing scams under BRS regime, says Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that the Congress was not investigating scams that took place during BRS regime.



Addressing a massive rally in Medak Lok Sabha constituency, he said whether it was Kaleswaram or land scam, Congress failed to probe them. He said in the last ten years, the NDA government solved longstanding problems faced by the nation.

“The Congress and BRS never wanted construction of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir with India forever,” he said.

According to Shah, the BRS and Congress are inundated with corruption here. The Congress made Telangana Delhi’s ATM. Both BRS and the Congress were hand in glove. “Elect Modi for the third term and he will liberate Telangana from corruption,” he assured.

The Congress and BRS never celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day as they are afraid of Majlis. The BJP will celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day because it is not afraid of Majlis. The BJP has decided to abolish the Muslim reservation extended by the Congress and BRS and give it to the SCs, STs and OBCs.

The people of Telangana have decided to elect the BJP candidates in every constituency. “I want to assure the people of Telangana that the development of the entire Telangana is possible when there is a BJP in Telangana,” he said.