Congress Neglects BC and SC Communities: NVSS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: TS BJP vice-President N.V.S.S. Prabhakar charged that the Congress government was acting against the Backward Classes and Scheduled Caste communities. He said the party after using their services had ignored leaders belonging to these communities, such as Ponnala Laxmiah, V. Hanumanth Rao, D. Srinivas, K. Keshava Rao, K.V. Keshavulu, Puli Veeranna, C. Jagananthrao T. Bala Goud and P. Shiv Shankar. Accusing the Congress of continuing its appeasement policy towards the minority community, Prabhakar said during previous Congress governments had set up the Ananta Rao, Murlidhar Rao and Puttuswamy commissions for the development of BC but ignored their recommendations.

In presence of Dr. S Jaishankar

External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar will be present when BJP Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha candidate Dr Boora Narasiah Goud files his nomination papers on Tuesday. He will be accompanied by BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman. Dr Jaishankar will address a rally, which will go from a private function hall to the district collectorate. Dr Jaishankar will also also participate in a talk on "Foreign Policy the India Way: From Diffidence to Confidence", to be organised by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad chapter. TS BJP president and Union minister G, Kishan Reddy, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others will take part in the programme.

BRS challenges Revanth Reddy

The BRS on Monday challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to declare whether he would quit his post if he was unable to keep his promise of implementing the `2 lakh farm loan waiver by August 15.



Speaking to reporters at Kondapur in Sangareddy district, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said: “The Congress government has not even paid the Rythu Bandhu amounts to all farmers. All of Revanth Reddy’s announcements are lies. There is no sign of bonus for paddy, nothing has been heard of about the increase in Aasara pensions, or `2,500 per month for women. These failures will ensure defeat of the Congress.

Earlier, speaking in Medak, Harish Rao said it was certain that BRS candidate P. Venkatrami Reddy would win the poll as the Congress had done little for the constituency. He pointed out that it was then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who had carved out the Medak district. “Did Revanth not see the development in Medak when he went there the other day? That collectorate where the nomination was filed was built by KCR,” he said.



