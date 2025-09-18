Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Odisha BJP Govt, Seeks BJD Support

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Thursday submitted a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha, accusing it of “total failure” on key fronts including unemployment, corruption, women’s safety and stalled development projects. The move, backed by the lone CPI (M) legislator, sets the stage for a heated debate during the monsoon session of the 147-member Assembly.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam formally handed over the motion to the Assembly secretary. The party, which has only 14 MLAs, sought the support of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to push the motion forward. Congress leaders also met BJD representatives Pratap Deb and Sarada Jena in the absence of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, signalling behind-the-scenes parleys for a possible understanding.

“Unemployment is at its peak, corruption has touched new heights, and even projects announced by the Chief Minister have stalled. Government employees are agitating, campus polls were denied to students, and women’s safety remains a major concern,” Congress MLA Sofia Firdous told reporters.

Kadam said the motion had been filed “in line with the people’s sentiments,” adding that discussions with the BJD had been “positive.” “They had earlier assured support if we brought a motion. We too will support them if they move one,” he said. Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati added that 14 Congress MLAs and CPI(M)’s Laxman Munda had signed the proposal.

The BJD, which holds the largest block of opposition members with 51 MLAs, adopted a cautious stance. “We speak for the people. The Congress has not officially placed any proposal before us. If they do, it will be discussed,” said BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik.

The ruling BJP, with 78 MLAs, brushed aside the move as “symbolic.” “A no-confidence motion is normal in democracy. But with just one-tenth of the House strength, if the Congress thinks it can bring down the government, it is laughable. There is no threat to this government,” said BJP legislator Babu Singh.

As per Assembly procedure, the Speaker will decide when the motion will be admitted for discussion. With Congress and CPI (M) together holding only 15 seats, the motion is unlikely to pose any numerical threat. However, political observers say it could provide a platform for the opposition to highlight the government’s shortcomings and test the BJD’s future strategy vis-à-vis the BJP government.