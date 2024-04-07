Congress MLAs Unite to Win Peddapalli Lok Sabha Seat

Vamsi Krishna is the son of Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek.Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao have played a crucial role in clearing the differences among Congress MLAs, so that they all work together for the victory of the party’s MP candidate.Earlier, there had been differences over choosing Vamsi Krishna as the party candidate from the Peddapalli LS seat. Differences had also cropped up among Madiga, Mala and Nethakani community leaders over the candidate. But all issues have now been sorted out.Minister Sridhar Babu said it is time for all Congress party leaders, cadres and MLAs of the Peddapalli parliamentary area to support young leader Vamsi Krishna in the long-term interest of Peddapalli area’s development and to create employment opportunities for the local youth.Sridhar Babu said the demand for the creation of a federation for Nethakani community is under consideration. The community is a major force in the Peddapalli parliament constituency.Incidentally, a meeting had been held in Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao’s house in Hyderabad in which minister Sridhar Babu and MLAs of the seven assembly constituencies in Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency had been present, including Gaddam Vivek of Chennur and Gaddam Vinod of Bellampalli.Senior Congress leaders expressed happiness over Vamsi Krishna continuing the political legacy of his grandfather Gaddam Venkataswamy, who had earlier been the MP from Peddapalli.