Congress MLAs Engage with Public at Secretariat

Hyderabad: In a change from the past, Congress MLAs mingled with the people at the Secretariat on Monday. Among them were CWC special invitee Challa Vamsichand Reddy, legislators Yennam Srinivas Reddy (Mahbubnagar), Parnika Reddy (Narayanapet), G. Madhusudhan Reddy (Devarakadra) and Vakiti Srihari (Maktal).



The MLAs visited a vendor’s shop and had fruit juice while meeting other customers. The MLAs said that they were not only talking about being among the people but also walking the talk by meeting the people. “We interact with the people without any discrimination to solve their problems. We are constantly engaged in public service,” they said.







