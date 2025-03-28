Congress MLA Rajendra's Bull Remark on Hindu Seers Ignites BJP's Wrath in MP

A political storm has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Congress MLA Dr Rajendra Singh from Satna likened Hindu seers to bulls during a public meeting on Wednesday. Speaking in Satna, Singh claimed that Hindu seers "suddenly emerge like bulls to preach religious sermons," accusing the BJP of using them for political gain.

“The BJP has left sadhus, Sanyasis, Baba Bairagis & Mahamandaleshwars amongst the people. They said – Go, talk about Hindutva, Sanatan, promote BJP, and these bulls are grazing other people's fields.”



Singh’s remarks, made in the presence of State Congress President Jitu Patwari, sparked immediate backlash from the BJP. Senior BJP leader and state cooperation minister Visvas Sarang condemned Singh’s comments, calling them uncharitable and an indication of the Congress's "anti-Sanatan mindset."

"The BJP has unleashed Hindu seers to preach Hindutva and Sanatan while campaigning for the party," Singh said. "The bulls (seers) are grazing in others’ fields. The identity of India as a secular and socialist nation is being demolished." The BJP has strongly criticised the statement, viewing it as an affront to Hindu religious leaders and a reflection of Congress’s alleged disregard for Hindu traditions. The issue has become a point of contention ahead of upcoming political battles in the state.



