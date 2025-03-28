 Top
Home » Nation

Congress MLA Rajendra's Bull Remark on Hindu Seers Ignites BJP's Wrath in MP

Nation
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
28 March 2025 12:09 PM IST

Congress MLA Dr. Rajendra Singh’s comment likening Hindu seers to bulls draws sharp criticism from BJP, with accusations of anti-Sanatan sentiments

Congress MLA Rajendras Bull Remark on Hindu Seers Ignites BJPs Wrath in MP
x
Congress MLA Dr Rajendra Singh's controversial remark likening Hindu seers to bulls sparks strong condemnation from BJP, calling it an attack on Sanatan values.

A political storm has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Congress MLA Dr Rajendra Singh from Satna likened Hindu seers to bulls during a public meeting on Wednesday. Speaking in Satna, Singh claimed that Hindu seers "suddenly emerge like bulls to preach religious sermons," accusing the BJP of using them for political gain.

Singh’s remarks, made in the presence of State Congress President Jitu Patwari, sparked immediate backlash from the BJP. Senior BJP leader and state cooperation minister Visvas Sarang condemned Singh’s comments, calling them uncharitable and an indication of the Congress's "anti-Sanatan mindset."

"The BJP has unleashed Hindu seers to preach Hindutva and Sanatan while campaigning for the party," Singh said. "The bulls (seers) are grazing in others’ fields. The identity of India as a secular and socialist nation is being demolished."

The BJP has strongly criticised the statement, viewing it as an affront to Hindu religious leaders and a reflection of Congress’s alleged disregard for Hindu traditions. The issue has become a point of contention ahead of upcoming political battles in the state.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rajendra Singh controversial remarks Hindu seer condemnation bjp Sanatan 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X