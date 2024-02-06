Congress MLA Donates First-month Salary for Students

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam of the Congress donated his first-month salary to provide snacks to Class X students who are going to appear for the board examinations in the Choppadandi constituency.

The MLA handed over the cheque to collector Pamela Satpathy at the collectorate in Karimnagar on Monday. He said that he faced many problems when he was studying in government schools with minimum facilities provided by the previous governments.

However, the Congress government was conducting special classes for Class X students so that they could perform well in their board examinations, he said.

Many students who are studying in the government schools belong to the poor and middle-class families. He added that the donated money would be utilized for providing snacks for students so that they could concentrate on their studies well.

Additional collector Prapul Desai and Congress mandal president E. Srinivas Reddy were present.