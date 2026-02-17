Congress MLA Atif Aqueel Seeks National Animal Status for Cow in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Bhopal: Congress MLA Atif Aqueel has moved a private resolution in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly seeking to declare the cow, a national animal.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Aqueel said that he moved the private resolution seeking to accord the cow, the status of the National Animal of India, for being considered as sacred in the country.

He further said that it should be made mandatory that the last rites of a dead cow are performed properly in a dignified manner.

Mr. Aqueel said that his late father Arif Aqueel, who was elected consecutively for six times from the Bhopal North Assembly constituency till he vacated the seat for his son in the 2023 polls, had also moved a similar private resolution in the House earlier.

But the resolution had failed to see the passage of the Assembly despite BJP ruling the state then, he said.

Ruling BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma later told reporters that he hailed such a move.

He however dared Mr. Aqueel to get the resolution endorsed by the religious leaders of his (Muslim) community.