Congress MLA Alleges Phone Tapping by BRS Government

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government used to tap phones illegally and misused power for political gains.

Speaking at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, Srinivas Reddy claimed that a special team, including police officials, was formed without the knowledge of the director-general of police (DGP) to tap phones of Opposition leaders and others. He further alleged that this was done under the direction of then chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Srinivas Reddy also criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for sending legal notices to Congress leaders over the phone tapping allegations.



During the conference, Srinivas Reddy highlighted that police officials involved in the phone tapping scandal have been remanded to judicial custody, hinting at substantial proof against them. He stressed that the remand reports pointed to their involvement under the direction of top BRS leaders.



Drawing parallels to past instances of political misuse of power, Srinivas Reddy referenced former prime minister Indira Gandhi's disqualification by the Allahabad High Court. He also raised allegations of BRS misuse of task force vehicles during elections.



Concluding his remarks, Srinivas Reddy urged DGP Ravi Gupta to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded the disqualification of BRS MLAs for alleged misuse of government machinery.

