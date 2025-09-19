Congress May Settle For 60 Seats In Bihar

NEW DELHI: In the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress is likely to scale down its ambitions, contesting just over 60 seats to prioritise winnability and preserve the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Party insiders indicated that Congress may field candidates in 60–62 constituencies, a drop from the 70 seats it contested in the 2020 polls. The adjustment aims to accommodate allies like Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and other smaller partners, with seat swaps also under consideration.

The Opposition alliance—comprising the RJD, Congress, VIP, Left parties, JMM, and LJP (Pashupati Paras faction)—has been engaged in tough bargaining. Congress leaders stressed that in 2020, the party was saddled with “weak seats,” a mistake it wants to avoid. This time, they said, the focus will be on the quality of seats, not quantity.

A senior Bihar Congress leader told the media that a seat-sharing agreement could be finalised by the first week of October, with winnability the only criterion. This could mean dropping sitting MLAs with poor performance, a move that risks rebellion in some constituencies.

Despite internal tensions, the Bihar Congress has received over 3,000 applications from aspirants for more than 90 seats, reflecting intense demand for tickets. Leaders credit Rahul Gandhi’s recent Darbhanga roadshow with energising the cadre, while both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to campaign extensively from October.

Meanwhile, adding a twist to alliance talks, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced that his party would contest all 243 Assembly seats, fuelling speculation about his ambition to be the coalition’s chief ministerial face. While Rahul Gandhi has sidestepped the leadership issue, Tejashwi’s statement is being seen as a clear claim to the top post.