Congress Makes 23 Special Promises to Telangana in Manifesto

Hyderabad: The Congress has made 23 special promises to Telangana state as part of its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Most of them pertain to the fulfillment of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which have not been met so far.

The manifesto promised to revive the ITIR-Hyderabad project, announced by previous Congress-led UPA government but shelved by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. It promised to set up Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet and the Bayyaram steel plant, promised in the bifurcation Act.

It promised to set up an IIM in Hyderabad, Rapid Railway System between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, Mining University as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, recovery of five villages near Bhadrachalam, which were merged with Andhra Pradesh following bifurcation. The villages, Yetapaka, Pichukulapadu, Purushottapatnam, Kannayigudem and Gundala, are now in AP's Yetapaka mandal of Alluri Seetharama Raju district.

The Congress promised to accord national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project, set up of regional Office of Niti Aayog in Hyderabad, construct new airports and lay the Ramagundam-Manuguru railway line.

On the education front, the manifesto for TS mentioned doubling of Navodaya Vidyalayas, setting up of four new Sainik Schools, new Central Universities, National Sports University, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), National Aviation University, Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) and Advanced Medical and Health Research Institute etc.

The party also promised to set up five industrial corridors from Hyderabad, one each towards Bengaluru, Nagpur, Warangal, Nalgonda-Miryalaguda and to the Singareni area.

Besides, it promised to set up an International Cultural and Entertainment Hub and a dry port, Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad besides according national festival status to the Medaram Jatara.