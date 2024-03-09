Congress ‘Mahila Shakti’ Parade with 1 Lakh Women on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will hold a parade featuring one lakh women at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Tuesday to showcase 'mahila shakti' under the Congress regime.

He said the state government has empowered women in the state by providing free bus travel in TSRTC buses, providing domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500 each, free power supply to households up to 200 units and sanctioning Indiramma houses within three months of coming to power.Reddy said that the government wants to celebrate the occasion with one lakh women, towards which he appealed to the beneficiaries of these schemes to participate in the parade enthusiastically.He interacted with members of women self-help groups in Medchal on Saturday. He presented a cheque for Rs 306 crore to women SHGs for providing bank linkage loans to them.Addressing the meeting, Reddy said that over 30 lakh women were availing free bus travel services every day and nearly 25 crore 'zero tickets' were issued since the launch of the scheme on December 9. He said that the Indiramma houses scheme will be launched in Khammam on March 11. The houses will be sanctioned in the name of women.The Chief Minister assured to extend interest-free loans to women SHGs, a scheme that was implemented uninterrupted by the earlier Congress governments from 2004 to 2014 and which was scrapped by the BRS government.