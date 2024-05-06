Congress LS Pick for Hyderabad Seeks Vote for Change

Hyderabad: Congress Hyderabad candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer sought support for change in the ongoing elections, criticising the AIMIM and the BJP for their failure to bring progress and development in the Old City.



Highlighting the Congress’ vision for the city's growth, Sameer spoke of the need to uplift the Old City to match the standards of other regions in the country. He stressed the party's commitment to implementing a clear plan with specific deadlines for progress.

Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including Charminar In-charge Mujeebullah Shareef, Bahadurpura Incharge P. Rajesh, Chandrayangutta Incharge Boya Naresh, and Yakutpura incharge Ravi Raj, Sameer addressed the media on Monday ahead of a major roadshow in the Yakutpura segment.





Criticising the communal divide perpetuated by MIM and BJP, Sameer accused both parties of neglecting the needs of the people and fostering stagnation since the 1960s. He called for a change, highlighting the Congress’ initiatives for Hyderabad's development.

Sameer highlighted ongoing projects initiated by the Congress government in Telangana, including investments exceeding `50,000 crore in the Old City, such as the Hyderabad Metro Rail and Musi Riverfront Development Project. He also pledged to create job opportunities for 5,000 youth, facilitate subsidised loans for 50,000 unemployed individuals, and lay the foundation for a super-speciality hospital within 100 days if elected to Parliament.



