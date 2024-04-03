Congress List for 3 LS Seats After April 6

Hyderabad: The announcement of Congress candidates for the remaining three Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana — Khammam, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad — is likely to be delayed further. The party high command may finalise candidates after the Tukkuguda public meeting on April 6. So far, the Congress has announced candidates for 14 out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Following the Tukkuguda meeting, the AICC's central election committee (CEC) is slated to convene to decide on candidates for the remaining three Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. However, members of the CEC, including TPCC chief and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, are currently preoccupied with arrangements for the Congress’ grand public gathering in Tukkuguda on April 6.Simultaneously, the AICC leadership is engrossed in unveiling the Congress national manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in Jaipur on April 5, followed by the release of the Telugu version of the manifesto in Tukkuguda on April 6. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are slated to attend the Tukkuguda meeting on April 6.Given the busy schedule of both national and state leaders until April 6, the CEC is expected to meet later to finalise candidates for the three remaining seats.The selection of a candidate for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat has emerged as a contentious issue, with ministers vying for tickets for their relatives. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is pushing for his wife Nandini, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is advocating for his brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, and agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao is backing his son Tummala Yugandhar. Additionally, two more businessmen are in the fray, complicating the decision-making process for party leadership.Similarly, the party faces challenges in choosing a candidate for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, with former MLA A. Praveen Reddy and Teenmar Mallanna both vying for the nomination.