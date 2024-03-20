Congress Led UOFA Releases Chargesheet Against BJP Govt, Claims To Win Majority Of Assam LS Seats

The United Opposition Forum led by Congress in Assam on Wednesday released a charge-sheet listing out 60 charges against the ruling coalition while accusing the BJP government of misrule, corruption and nepotism.

Asserting that the opposition alliance it leads will win most of the Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress General Secretary Mr Jitendra Singh told reporters that the chargesheet has been prepared by the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the state with 16 parties in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.).

He said, “This chargesheet includes charges of misrule, corruption and nepotism against both Narendra Modi government and Himanta Biswa Sarma government. There are 60 serious charges in the document.”

The chargesheet while exposing the misdeeds and misrule of the BJP government has also exposed how the number of unemployed registered with the employment exchange has crossed over 32 lakh. Charging the ruling party of massive financial indiscipline, it also claimed that the state's economy was in a mess and the state was under the burden of over one lakh crore.

He also alleged that the present dispensation was engaged in various types of corruption besides grabbing the land and looting the state’s exchequer.

The United Opposition Forum of Assam also regretted that six indigenous communities of the state were assured of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status but it has not been given despite repeated assurance of BJP since 2016.

He also claimed the UOFA will win most of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. “Our candidate list is the best. Everyone is happy with the candidates and many common people have told us so. We are confident that the opposition alliance will win the highest number of seats this time,” he asserted.

Most leaders of United Opposition Forum Assam including Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan and MLA Akhil Gogoi were also present in the event of releasing the charge-sheet.