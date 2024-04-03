Congress Leaders Slams KTR for Threatening Legal Notices in Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: Congress Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and senior party leader from Sircilla K.K. Mahender Reddy slammed BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for threatening to issue legal notices to Congress leaders and media organisations in the phone-tapping case.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Srinivas Reddy, who filed a complaint on the tapping case with Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta last week, said, "The BRS government has misused the police force like a private army. BRS leaders resorted to tapping of the phones political leaders, businessmen, film and media personalities using police personnel. KTR is now threatening Congress leaders who complained to the police on phone tapping and media organisations for publishing the complaints, that he will send legal notices. KTR's warning is like 'ulta chor kotwal ko dante'."

He said that phone tapping was a serious offence under the Telegraph Act and amounted to betrayal of the country as well as democracy. Telangana's image was tarnished due to the phone tapping, Srinivas Reddy said. “KTR has no moral right to serve legal notices to others."

Srinivas Reddy challenged Rama Rao to come for a debate on his assets prior to the Telangana statehood movement and what he owned now.

Mahender Reddy, who had lodged a complaint on phone-tapping with police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday, said that no one would take Rama Rao's threat of defamation notices seriously. "Let him send legal notices. We are ready to face them. It was he who committed a crime by tapping phones and he should face the consequences. What wrong have we done by complaining to police," he asked.

Mahender Reddy said previous BRS government infringed right to privacy and liberty of people guaranteed by the Constitution by resorting to phone tapping.













