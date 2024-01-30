Congress Leader Predicts Party's Victory in Polls

Visakhapatnam: Congress leader Koya Prasad Reddy has said that the future development of both the country and the state of Andhra Pradesh lies in the hands of the Congress.

In a press conference held on Monday, Reddy, former chairman of AP Technology, confidently said that victory in the upcoming elections is guaranteed for the Congress. He criticised the last decade’s ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh for alleged injustice and unfulfilled promises, accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu of mutual accusations.The Congress leader pledged specific initiatives for the state’s development. He emphasised Congress’s role in addressing key issues, and expressed disappointment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unfulfilled promises.Gompa Govindaraju, District Congress Committee, president, expressed optimism about the influx of former Congress members and fans of late Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, into the Congress. He hoped that this would restore the party to its former glory as leaders disenchanted with the current administration joined in admiration of YSR.