Congress Leader Pawan Khera Accuses BJD, BJP of Tacit Understanding Not to Act Over Corruption, Irregularities

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) media and publicity chairman, Pawan Khera on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik saying both the leaders and their respective party leaders have forged a tacit understanding not to act against “corruption” and “irregularities” in the state.

He said the “bonhomie” between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha was based on the foundation of an understanding to close eyes on “corruption” and “misrule.”

Raising the issue about granting voluntary retirement of service (VRS) to VK Pandian, an IAS officer and close confidante of CM Naveen Patnaik, in just 24 hours, Khera said the action was seen as the Centre’s cooperation to the BJD who has been indulging in large-scale irregularities.

He questioned the silence of the Naveen Patnaik government and the Centre over chit fund and mining scams in Odisha.

“Modi Ji is ruling the Centre and his friend is governing Odisha. CBI cases are pending against many bigwigs. However, nothing is happening to them,” said Khera.

The Congress leader exuded confidence that their party will win 10 to 12 Lok Sabha seats and 90 Assembly seats in Odisha in the upcoming election. He also said that Congress will soon announce the list of their candidates in Odisha.

“Modi government has been ruling the country for the last 10 years while his friend in Odisha for the last 24 years. However, what has happened to the chit fund scam? VRS was requested by the Tamil Nadu-born VK Pandian and it was granted within 24 hours for some obvious reason. A person from outside has become the king of Odisha and he is moving across the state in a chopper. The whole country is now familiar with the name of Pandian,” said Khera.

“The upcoming election is very important for Odisha to give justice to the people of the state. We are quite sure that Congress will win 10-12 Lok Sabha seats and 90 Assembly seats in the state,” he added.