Congress Leader KC Venugopal Files Nomination Papers From Alappuzha Seat

AICC General Secretary and Congress candidate from Alappuzha parliamentary constituency has filed his nomination papers today. He was accompanied by local office bearers of the party.

Mr. Venugopal had earlier represented Alappuzha from 2009 -20019 before moving to Rajya Sabha. Congress lost the seat after KC Venugopal opted out of the fray in 2019 and entered Rajya Sabha. Fielding KC Venugopal's from the seat is seen as Congress' attempt win back the seat.

A day earlier, Mr. Venugopal had filed a criminal defamation case against his BJP rival from the seat Sudha Surendran for alleged remarks connecting him with illegal mining operations.