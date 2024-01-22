Congress leader Hanumantha Rao holds pooja after darshan of Lord Rama

Adilabad: A Shobha Yatra was taken out in Badrachalam in Khammam district and devotees performed traditional dances and Kolatams marking the inauguration of the Sri Rama temple in Ayodhya on Monday.





BJP senior leader Suhasini Reddy performed pujas to Lord Rama in local temples, participated in cultural events and played kolatam along with women devotees in the Adilabad town.

The Shobha Yatra passed through the main roads. A large number of women in their traditional attires participated in the yatra. Temple EO Ramadevi also participated in the event and played Kolatam.Devotees watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya event on the gigantic screen arranged at Kodanda Ramalayam in the Penuballi Kodandaram temple in Khammam district.The Lord Sri Rama Maha Yagnam ended in Mancherial on its third day on Monday.Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao and his wife Surekha performed a yagnam to mark the occasion. A large number of women from across the assembly constituency participated in the event.It was festival time for women, who played Kolatam and drew the Rangoli of Lord Rama and Ayodhya temple in front of their houses.Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao had darshan of Lord Rama and he offered special pujas for the day.He said the Bhadradri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple did not receive an invitation for the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya just because the Congress party held power in Telangana state.He strongly condemned alleged playing of politics in the name of gods and said “all are equal before the god.” The Bhadradri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temples, he said, “are sacred next only to Ayodhya.”Hanumantha Rao regretted that the Bhadradri temple, which was considered as the South Ayodhya, did not receive invitations from the Ayodhya temple trust for the consecration event.BJP MLAs Payal Shankar, Ramarao Patel, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and Palvai Harish Babu participated in the Bhavya Shobaha yatras in their respective assembly constituencies. Hundreds of devotees and party cadres participated in these. BJP MLAs performed pujas in Hanuman and Sri Rama temples in various places in Nirmal district.