Congress Leader Condemns BJP's Allegations Against Deep Dasmunsh

Warangal: Senior Congress leader R. Parameshwar strongly condemned the comments made by former MLA and BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he alleged that the BJP was playing cheap politics and encouraging its leaders to malign the image of national level Congress leaders through false propaganda. They were doing so with a view to deriving mileage in the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Prabhakar had accused AICC Telangana state in-charge Deep Dasmunshi of accepting valuable gifts like a Benz car from some influential Congress leaders.

Coming down heavily against the BJP leader, Parameshwar said the allegations were false. “Deep Das Munshi is not only a national leader but also has a clean and popular political family background. Prabhakar must withdraw his allegation and openly apologise to Deep Das Munshi. Otherwise, Congress activists will intensify their agitations and teach the BJP leader a fitting lesson,” he warned.