Congress Leader Alleges High-Ranking Officials’ Wives Visited Kharat’s Office

Mumbai: Fresh stunning revelations have come out in the Ashok Kharat case with the senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar making explosive claims that the self-styled godman had close ties with several top officials at the Mantralaya and he used to instruct them to “share their families” with one another.

“Ashok Kharat used to urge several senior government officials to share their wives with one another. This episode is tarnishing the state’s image, yet the ruling authorities fail to demonstrate the sensitivity expected of them regarding such a grave matter. The rulers feel not even the slightest sense of shame. The state government is failing to take action against these officials because it is afraid to do so,” said Wadettiwar.

“There are many high-ranking officials in Maharashtra who support Kharat and place their faith in him. All of them must be subjected to a thorough investigation. The wives of many prominent officials used to visit Kharat’s office, while their husbands would wait outside. I will not comment on what transpired inside, as I do not possess evidence regarding that. The videos currently surfacing are selective in nature. While the pen-drive recovered from Kharat’s office contains 1,000 videos, only 150 of them have come to light so far. Action must be taken against the husbands of the women who were subjected to sexual abuse,” said Wadettiwar.

Responding to the Congress leader’s allegations, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that it was inappropriate to publicly make such allegations against officials or their family members.

“Speaking disparagingly about any official or their family adversely impacts their credibility as well as their family relationships. If Wadettiwar possesses any concrete and confidential information, he should submit it to the government. He should refrain from undermining the credibility of the administration by making such allegations on public platforms," he added.

Bawankule further said that the investigative agencies are performing their duties. “Those whose presence is required for questioning will be summoned. But the investigation should not be obstructed through unnecessary public discourse on this matter. If anyone possesses relevant information, it should be submitted to the Chief Minister or – in the case of the Revenue Department – to me directly,” he said.