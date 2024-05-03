Congress Ka Hath...: Yogi rips into grand old party over Pak minister's post on Rahul

Lucknow: On a day the Congress picked Rahul Gandhi and KL Sharma as its candidates for Raebareli and Amethi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came out all guns blazing at the grand old party on Friday over a viral social media post by a former Pakistan minister heaping praise on the Wayanad MP.

Invoking the viral post by former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary, purportedly coming out in support of Rahul, Yogi said the post bears proof that the Congress was in cahoots with the sworn enemies of the country.

In a stinging barb at the grand old party amid the row over the viral post, CM Yogi told ANI on Friday, "The post bears proof that our enemies would go to any lengths to vitiate ambience of progress and positivity that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created in the country through his leadership. Our sworn enemies are trying to foment disturbance and disunity at a time when the entire country is standing with PM Modi. People should see how blatant attempts are being made from across the border to prop up and promote Rahul Gandhi. A former Pakistan PM, who came out earlier in support of the dastardly terror attack on our forces in Pulwama, is also speaking in favour of Rahul Gandhi. The trail of events only goes to show that 'Congress Ka Hath, Desh Ke Dushmano Ke Sath' (The Congress is in cahoots with India's enemies)."

"If PM Modi wins these general elections, Diwali will come early in the country and the people will erupt in celebrations. However, if the Congress prevails in these elections or sometime in future, people in Pakistan will break out in celebration. The people should understand the ulterior designs of our enemies," Yogi added.

Stepping up his attack on the Congress, Yogi said the grand old party was trying to split the country and people on lines of religion and caste to advance their selfish political interests. "The Congress has drifted from his chosen path since independence. Now, they no longer hesitate to divide the country and people for electoral gains. It was their appeasement politics that allowed separatism and terrorism to take root and threaten national security," Yogi said.

"It was also because of the Congress' corrupt policies that Naxal terror entrenched itself in the country. However, it has been through the efforts of PM Modi that terrorism and Naxalism could be reined in over the last 10 years. The people are with PM Modi," he added.

Reaffirming that BJP was well on course to form the next government at the Centre, he added, "The people will give a befitting reply to the Congress and the INDI alliance's divisive and appeasement politics and the BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, will again form a government with a thumping majority."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya mocked Rahul over his candidature from Raebareli, saying, "Rahul lost Amethi and fled to Wayanad. Perhaps, someone in his known circles may have now advised him to enter the fray from Rae Bareli. However, he won't find much joy here."

"The people of Amethi taught him a lesson in 2019 and now, the people of Raebareli will do the same. The lotus will bloom in Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Kannauj (being contested by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav)," Maurya added.