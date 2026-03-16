Congress Issues Show-Cause Notice To Party MLA Amid Rajya Sabha Vote Tensions

Bhubaneswar: The disciplinary committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to senior party leader Dasarathi Gamango, directing him to explain his actions amid mounting political developments ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

The notice asks the Mohana MLA to clarify allegations raised by the party leadership and appear personally before the committee at the state party office by 6 pm on Sunday. The move comes at a crucial time when the Congress is preparing for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election and internal discipline has come under focus.

According to party sources, the decision was taken after repeated attempts by Congress leaders to contact Gamango since Saturday reportedly went unanswered. The lack of communication from the legislator triggered concern within the party, particularly as the vote for the Upper House seat approaches.

Officials of the state unit of the Indian National Congress said the disciplinary committee will review Gamango’s explanation before deciding on further action. The step, leaders said, forms part of the party’s internal disciplinary mechanism to ensure adherence to organisational norms.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Odisha, Rama Chandra Kadam, had earlier stated that the MLA was not responding to calls from party leaders despite continuous efforts to reach him ahead of the crucial vote. The party has also warned that strict action would be taken against any legislator found engaging in cross-voting.

Despite the communication gap, senior Congress leaders maintained that they remain confident Gamango will ultimately vote in favour of the party’s candidate.

Meanwhile, the Congress has raised serious allegations of attempted “horse trading” in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha election. Party leaders claim that attempts were made to lure Congress MLAs with substantial monetary offers.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka alleged that individuals had approached party legislators with offers of Rs 5 crore per vote. As a precautionary measure, eight Congress MLAs and several party office-bearers from Odisha have been shifted to a private resort in Bengaluru.

The issue gained further traction after D. K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and the state Congress chief, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to execute “Operation Lotus” by offering large sums of money to Odisha legislators ahead of the March 16 vote.

Shivakumar said two individuals were apprehended at the resort for allegedly attempting to bribe the MLAs. According to him, the suspects admitted that they had come to persuade legislators to switch sides and blank cheques were reportedly recovered during the operation.

With political stakes rising and allegations flying thick and fast, the developments have added a fresh layer of intrigue to the Rajya Sabha contest in Odisha, even as the Congress leadership scrambles to maintain unity within its ranks.