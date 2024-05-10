“Congress is anti-Hindu,” says Modi

Narayanpet: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress for indulging in religion-based appeasement politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described it as anti-Hindu as it opposed construction of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and celebrating Sri Rama Navami.



“Congress wants to make Hindus as second class citizens and accordingly speaking about ‘Vote Jihad’”, he said, adding that the Congress always hates Hinduism and it is coming to light every day. The Congress 'shehazada's tutor, sitting abroad, said that Sri Ram Temple should not have been constructed and it was against the idea of India.

The tutor also described South Indians as Africans and the people in Telangana are Africans. “The tutor doesn’t like your skin,” he said. The ‘Tukde-tukde’ gang of Congress is conspiring to divide the country in the name of caste and religion.

Addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet, Modi explained in detail the intention of the Congress to ensure reservations to Muslims ignoring the interests of SCs, STs and BCs across the country and recalled how the Congress in united Andhra Pradesh granted reservations to Muslims.

“The same Congress wants to replicate it across the country. Will you allow the Congress to do it?” he asked the people. Modi, however, said he would be like a “Chowkidhar” to protect the rights of people in the country. At the same time, the Congress is not in position to listen to the problems being faced by Madiga community in the State.

Shifting his focus to the political scenario in Telangana, Modi said BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao won from erstwhile Mahbubnagar and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also belong to the same district. But they failed to ensure development of the district prompting people to work in other places as migrant labourers.

This inspite the district having blessings of Krishna and Tungabhadra Rivers, he said, alleging both the Congress and BRS used the people in the district for their political gain. The two parties also decided to work against the BJP candidate DK Aruna and the language being used against her was evident from it, Modi said, requesting to strive for the victory of Aruna in the elections.

Earlier, Modi refused to start his speech asking party leaders and police to ensure proper seats to divyang women.