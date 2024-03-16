Congress Invites All INDIA Bloc Leaders for Rahul Gandhi’s Mumbai Rally

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will culminate with a mega rally in Mumbai on Sunday. The party is leaving no stone unturned to make the rally a grand success. It has invited Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. A delegation of Congress leaders on Saturday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to invite him for the rally. Mr. Gandhi has personally spoken to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief to join the rally. Besides this, chief minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand CM Chimpai Soren, Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also join the rally at Shivaji Park, officials from the Congress party said. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi are likely to join the public rally.



AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat met the NCP founder at his home Silver Oak in South Mumbai. Besides extending the invitation for Mr. Gandhi’s rally, the Congress leaders also held a discussion over the preparations for general elections.



Mr. Thorat said, “We discussed Sunday’s rally as well as the issues related to Lok Sabha election campaign and the seat sharing in Maharashtra with Mr. Pawar.”



Another Congress leader said that the VBA chief Prakash Ambekar has also been invited for the rally. “We are hopeful that Mr Ambedkar will join the rally at Shivaji Park, ” he said.



Mr. Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra from the last five days, has covered the tribal dominated Nandurbar district as well as Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Thane districts before coming to Mumbai.



A senior Congress leader said that Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress ruled states chief ministers will join the rally. “We are making efforts to bring more than one lakh people to the rally in Shivaji Park,” the senior leader said.

