Congress Intensifies ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ Hunger Strike For J&K Statehood

SRINAGAR: The Congress on Saturday relaunched its district-wise chain hunger strike under the ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ (our state our right) campaign, urging the Central government to honour its commitment to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The protests, resuming after a pause due to natural calamities, began at the JKPCC headquarters along Srinagar’s Moulana Azad Road and were led by President Tariq Hameed Karra alongside AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and several MLAs.

Karra called the statehood demand an “indigenous movement” reflecting the aspirations of J&K’s 1.4 crore people, vowing relentless action until the Centre restores the region's “dignity and honour.”

The campaign follows an earlier round of strikes from August 9–21, timed with the Quit India Movement anniversary and the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which downgraded J&K to a Union Territory and split it into J&K and Ladakh. Those protests, covering six districts, faced criticism for the absence of alliance partner the National Conference (NC) and regional opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing discontent over lack of consultation.

The August agitation included marking August 5 as a ‘black day’ and saw Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a parliamentary bill to restore statehood—a promise reiterated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2024 but unfulfilled despite completed delimitation and assembly elections.

Saturday’s Srinagar strike drew significant attention, with participants chanting ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ and holding placards decrying the Centre’s delays. Social media posts from JKPCC and local outlets amplified the protest’s visibility. The party plans to extend strikes to remaining districts from October 18, maintaining pressure amid the Supreme Court’s ongoing hearings on statehood pleas, where Congress is considering legal intervention.

The campaign underscores the administrative constraints faced by the NC-led government under Omar Abdullah, with key powers like law and order still under the Lieutenant Governor. While Congress frames the movement as a non-partisan call for justice, BJP spokespersons have dismissed it as “political theatrics.” Analysts see the strikes as Congress’s strategy to regain political ground, particularly in Jammu, where it aims to challenge BJP’s dominance.

On the upcoming Budgam and Nagrota by-polls scheduled for November 11, Karra said, “All options are open,” noting that the NC offered Congress the Nagrota seat. He added that a report has been sent to the party’s central leadership, awaiting a decision.

Addressing the Chief Minister's stance on electricity smart meters, Karra distanced Congress, stating, “It’s for NC to explain their position. It wasn’t in our manifesto.”

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Devyani Rana filed her nomination for the Nagrota by-poll, necessitated by the death of her father, former MLA Devender Singh Rana. Accompanied by senior BJP leaders and supporters, Rana expressed confidence in continuing her father’s legacy of “hard work, honesty, and respect for all.”