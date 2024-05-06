Congress intensifies election campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad: As the countdown for polling in view of Lok Sabha elections commenced, the Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has intensified election campaign in the State, roping in prominent leaders especially Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the canvassing on May 9 and 10 respectively.



Rahul Gandhi will attend the campaign on May 9 at “Jana Jatara Sabhas” in Narsapur at 4 pm and at Saroornagar Indoor Stadum at 6 pm. Priyanka Gandhi will take part in similar meetings on May 10 at Kama Reddy at 12 noon, Tandur at 4 pm and in a corner meeting at Shadnagar at 6 pm.

The TPCC has intensified the campaign highlighting the failures of the previous BRS government and the Central government. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders time and again exposed the autocratic rule of the BRS regime and how it ignored the welfare of the people in the last 10 years.

The “Donkey Egg” campaign launched against the Central government received good response from people. The leaders alleged that the Centre failed to re-allot Investment Technology Investment Region (ITIR) apart from failing to sanction Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad, Fast Rapid Rail system along Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway and University of Mining as per Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act.