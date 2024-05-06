Congress indulging in appeasement politics, alleges Annamalai

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu BJP State president K Annamalai on Monday accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.



Interacting with a news agency while taking part in Lok Sabha election campaign in support of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar, he alleged that the Congress was doing religious appeasement politics for longtime.

When the Constitution specifically prohibits religious reservations, it was the Congress that brought those reservations. It was the Congress, which took away rights of SCs, STs and OBCs. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strengthening the Constitution and he wants to retain the rights of SCs, STs and BCs and that is what the BJP is fighting for, Annamalai explained.

Referring to the election scenario in the country in view of elections, he said there was a strong Modi wave in India. “Everywhere in India including southern States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka, there is a Modi wave,” he said.

June 4 would be a historic day in India as the BJP would win a majority of MP seats and would return to power with a thumping majority, he said.

Annamalai further stated that Bandi Sanjay was a dynamic leader in Karimnagar and the latter’s presence in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency was visible everywhere in the district and on the other hand the Congress has become desperate and because of that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released a morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Centre has initiated action on it.