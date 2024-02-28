Congress Hurriedly Launching 6Gs Ahead of LS Polls: Laxman

Hyderabad: The Congress government is hurriedly launching the poll promises keeping an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. But Revanth Reddy is most unlikely to implement all the promises, once the elections conclude, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman said

Laxman said while participating in the roadshows at Gowlipura, Yakutpura and Charminar areas of the Old City as part of the party’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra.’

He said, “The Congress promised to extend Six Guarantees to all eligible citizens in the state at the time of Assembly polls. Now, the state government is putting conditions. Revanth Reddy government announced to provide gas cylinders at subsidised cost of `500 to only 40 lakh people in the state whereas there are 90 lakh ration card holders.”

Laxman also pointed out that the Congress government has reduced the frequency of buses and not allowing free rides to women in Deluxe buses, though the party earlier announced to extend the facility to all buses.

“The state government is looting the resources of the state and funding their high command in Delhi. It is acting like an ATM for the Congress high command,” he charged.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will clinch Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat from AIMIM this time, Laxman said that the Owaisi brothers and MIM leaders were real hurdle for the development of the Old City. “The MIM leaders are not concerned about the poor people and are just using them as vote banks. They want to shield their properties by supporting the party in power, he said.

Asking Muslim women to come forward and vote BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections, Laxman recalled the Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Parliament has improved the living standards of Muslim women in the country.

He called upon Muslims to give one chance to BJP in Hyderabad to ensure all-round development of the Old City with the central funds.