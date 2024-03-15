Congress Hopes Revanth’s Vizag Meeting will Help it win Assembly Polls in AP

Visakhapatnam: Vizag district Congress leaders are gearing up for their first election meeting ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which will be addressed by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Krishna Grounds in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) area on March 16.

Senior AP Congress leaders led by ex-PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju inspected the grounds. Rudra Raju told Deccan Chronicle that they are expecting 70,000 people for the meeting, whose main purpose is to oppose the privatisation of the VSP, which is a critical issue for the region.

The steel plant has been a focal point of protests, with trade unions and Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee actively voicing their dissent for over 1,000 days now.

Congress is hoping that the meeting will boost the morale of the party in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Visakhapatnam DCC president Gompa Govindaraju said, “Revanth Reddy’s presence is expected to infuse a sense of enthusiasm within the party cadre. His powerful oratory and commitment will influence party activists.”

Congress party has not secured a win in Andhra Pradesh for the past 10 years. By roping in Revanth Reddy, who became the TS Chief Minister after defeating the entrenched BRS in Telangana, Congress aims to turn the tide and open its account in the upcoming elections.

APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila has been actively supporting the Ukku agitation. Her endorsement, along with Revanth’s visit, is expected to revive the Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Says Gidugu Rudra Raju, “Revanth Reddy is known for his powerful speeches that leave a lasting impact. As the Chief Minister of neighbouring Telangana, his words will resonate strongly in AP. Congress hopes to capitalise on this momentum in the upcoming polls.”

After the Visakhapatnam meeting, Congress is going to hold its next meeting in Guntur, where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be chief guest. At this meeting, Congress will reveal its stand on Amaravati as capital of AP.