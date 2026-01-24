Congress Holds Emergency Meeting To Resolve Chandrapur Civic Body Rift

Mumbai: Amid internal differences emerging within the Congress over the formation of a body in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC), the Maharashtra Congress leadership on Saturday held an urgent meeting and attempted to resolve the issue. It was decided that the Congress group leader will be appointed by state president Harshwardhan Sapkal, while MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar will decide the mayoral post and Standing Committee chairperson, respectively. The decision came in the backdrop of 13 of the 27 Congress corporators breaking away to form a separate faction on Friday. Mr Wadettiwar also made an allegation against the BJP for poaching the corporators to form the body in the CMC by offering Rs one crore.

In the recently concluded CMC election, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats in the 66-member civic body, where 34 seats are required for a majority. The BJP, with 23 seats, became the second-largest party. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won six seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured one seat. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also won one seat each, while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala held an online meeting with the state Congress president, Ms Dhanorkar, and Mr Wadettiwar. During this meeting, the situation in Chandrapur was discussed in detail. In this meeting, it was also decided that Pratibha Dhanorkar would take charge of mayoral responsibilities, while the deputy mayor’s post would be given to those extending support in the CMC.

Speaking with the reporters in Nagpur, Mr Wadettiwar said that having worked for the Congress for the past 20 years, he would always take decisions that are in the party’s interest. “As a party leader one must adopt a restrained approach and continue working despite criticism or abuse. Even this time, I have taken two steps back for the sake of the party,” he said.

Referring to the political situation in Chandrapur, Mr Wadettiwar alleged that the BJP has begun efforts to form the civic body by offering inducements to corporators. He claimed that corporators were being offered Rs one crore and positions to switch sides. Since both the Congress and the BJP require external support to form the civic body in the CMC, the key question is whether money and posts will work their magic and whether independents will succumb to such pressure, he asked.

Mr Sapkal said that Congress has emerged as the third-largest party and the principal Opposition in the state following the municipal corporation elections, and efforts are now underway to secure mayoral posts in cities such as Chandrapur and Latur among other cities. “There was no internal dispute within the Congress in Chandrapur. There was proper coordination between Mr Wadettiwar and Ms Dhanorkar. The process of forming a united Congress group of 27 corporators in Chandrapur is underway, and discussion is going on with Shiv Sena (UBT), the VBA and other allies to ensure the election of a Congress mayor in the city,” said the Maharashtra Congress chief while downplaying the discord between between Mr Wadettiwar and Ms Dhanorkar in Chandrapur.

Senior BJP leader and Ballarpur MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the allegations should not be made with any concrete evidence. “Why will the money be offered?,” he asked.